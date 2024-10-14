Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    Swing-state election officials move aggressively to guard against a repeat of 2020’s disruptions

    By By Fredreka Schouten, CNN,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Anthony Scoles
    2d ago
    make America great again dump Trump
    Liz Roland
    2d ago
    last time they were sneaky about it they've had four years the plan how they're going to do it this time
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Fact check: John Deere says Trump’s story about how he saved US jobs with a tariff threat is fictional
    CNN6 hours ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria23 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Record number of early votes cast in Georgia as election gets underway in battleground state
    CNN1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Trump calls senator ‘fantastically attractive’ while speaking to all-female audience
    CNN4 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Supreme Court leaves in place Pennsylvania law barring people under 21 from carrying guns
    CNN1 day ago
    Fact check: Vance falsely claims Trump did not ‘go after his political opponents’ as president
    CNN1 day ago
    Police investigate ‘homophobic death threats’ sent to WNBA star Breanna Stewart’s wife
    CNN7 hours ago
    America revolted against Tostitos and Ruffles. Now they’re making big changes
    CNN11 hours ago
    Suspect arrested after reports of threats toward FEMA operations in North Carolina
    CNN2 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Survivors and relatives in Maine’s deadliest shooting start the process of suing the Army
    CNN8 hours ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    A series of earthquakes has Southern California shook. Is a big one coming?
    CNN13 hours ago
    Texas parole board declines to recommend clemency as death row inmate faces execution for a crime he says did not happen
    CNN8 hours ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Why your drug store is closing
    CNN12 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Harris advisers zero in on Michigan strategy to overcome anticipated losses among some parts of Democratic coalition
    CNN1 day ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    How Whoopi Goldberg found peace amid the grief of losing the ‘center’ of her life
    CNN20 hours ago
    Bodycam video shows Phoenix police punching and tasing a deaf man on the ground
    CNN17 hours ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Trump’s extreme vision for America hikes pressure on Harris
    CNN2 days ago
    How to use CNN’s Magic Wall to follow the 2024 election
    CNN2 days ago
    Just ignore the word ‘tariff’ — it’s a tax
    CNN10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy