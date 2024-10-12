CNN
‘The Kursk operation has become normalized:’ As Ukraine’s Russia incursion enters third month, Putin is trying to downplay it
By By Lauren Kent, Kosta Gak and Svitlana Vlasova, CNN,2 days ago
By By Lauren Kent, Kosta Gak and Svitlana Vlasova, CNN,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 109
Add a Comment
Neanderthal Chief
11h ago
mickail de la rosa
16h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox News5 days ago
The Russian arms dealer who was exchanged for Brittney Griner is trying to sell weapons to the Houthis: report
Business Insider7 days ago
Raw Story5 days ago
Business Insider3 days ago
BBC3 days ago
The Mirror US7 days ago
iHeartRadio3 days ago
goodshomedesign.com2 days ago
diasporamessenger.com3 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
‘This Is Insane!’ CNN Guest LOSES IT on Panelist Who Says ‘Both’ Trump and Harris Use Extreme Rhetoric
Mediaite2 days ago
‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
Mediaite5 days ago
Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
Mediaite3 days ago
TheDailyBeast3 days ago
Getting more F-16s is only half the battle. Ukraine also desperately needs to be training more pilots.
Business Insider3 days ago
Russia rolled out a Soviet howitzer from the 1940s that Moscow technically shouldn't have in the first place
Business Insider17 hours ago
The Atlantic3 days ago
gcaptain.com3 days ago
Latin Times4 days ago
Potential storm 'Nadine' could hit Florida after Hurricane Milton as Sunshine State faces dual threats
The Mirror US5 days ago
New York Post4 days ago
Interesting Engineering3 days ago
CNN1 day ago
War History Online2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.