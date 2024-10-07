Open in App
    • CNN

    US is not currently pushing to revive Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal, officials say

    By By Natasha Bertrand, Kayla Tausche and Oren Liebermann, CNN,

    1 days ago
    Comments / 3
    Eatmyass
    1d ago
    good, it was stupid anyway
    BestBrew
    1d ago
    Nope, only wanted it for political purposes anyway. Guess the time has passed.
