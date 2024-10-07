Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    Too much misinformation and not enough money as hurricanes hit an election year

    By Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 51
    Add a Comment
    Ray
    18h ago
    Civilians are running the show. FEMA is killing disaster relief
    Barnacle Bill
    19h ago
    Agree, but how do we stop CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS… from spinning the truth and supporting the left at any expense?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ron DeSantis is refusing to take Harris' call on Hurricane Helene
    NBC News2 days ago
    Georgia residents on Trump and Harris’s post-Helene trips: ‘He’s here to get votes, she’s here to help’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    5 things to know for Oct. 9: Hurricane Milton, Gaza evacuations, National debt, Boeing strike, North Korea
    CNN7 hours ago
    Trump Is Making Jokes About the Man Killed at His Rally
    The New Republic4 days ago
    'Is that a threat?' Trump stuns observers with comment about Harris voter 'getting hurt'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Your employer may start covering weight-loss drugs soon
    CNN9 hours ago
    Tampa’s mayor identifies a big problem for city ahead of Hurricane Milton
    CNN2 days ago
    Snoopy fans angered by one account's pro-Trump post
    NBC News1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    5 Things you should know today
    CNN6 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Helene was supercharged by ultra-warm water made up to 500 times more likely by global warming, study finds
    CNN5 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Kenneth City, FL mayor pleads with residents to evacuate
    CNN19 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    In 2020 she chased a truck believing it was full of ‘shredded’ ballots. It wasn’t. Now, she runs the GOP in a Georgia county
    CNN8 hours ago
    Shari Redstone says CBS leaders made ‘bad mistake’ with handling of Ta-Nehisi Coates interview fallout
    CNN2 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Your showerhead and toothbrush are teeming with viruses. But don’t panic – these microbes could save lives
    CNN2 hours ago
    Biden calls out Trump’s lies about hurricane response
    CNNlast hour
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Video shows ‘large and extremely dangerous tornado’ in Florida
    CNN3 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton could be ‘unprecedented.’ This is the factor that matters.
    CNN1 day ago
    Trump and Harris’ proposals would both increase the national debt but Trump’s plan would add $4 trillion more, study finds
    CNN2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy