Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    Construction of world’s tallest skyscraper resumes after years-long hiatus

    By By Oscar Holland, CNN,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Jim-
    2d ago
    really not much there. a city but all around nothing but sand.... my ship made port there once. nobody needs to travel there...lol
    Joh Fertitta
    2d ago
    ... Why on Earth does a small scale civilization located in the middle of a fucking DESERT need a 157 story SKYSCRAPER?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ex-prosecutor explains how much prison time Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces for one of the charges
    CNN18 days ago
    Historic Biltmore Estate suffers ‘extensive’ damage in some places after Helene thrashes North Carolina
    CNN1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza12 days ago
    ‘It was too late’: Tennessee workers blame company for flooding fatalities
    CNN1 day ago
    Dem strategist James Carville on Harris’ challenges in MI
    CNN1 day ago
    Tennessee factory employees were swept away by Helene. Their families say they weren’t allowed to leave work in time to flee
    CNN1 day ago
    Professor who correctly predicted 9 presidential elections weighs in on ‘October surprise’
    CNN13 hours ago
    A North Korean defector who struggled in South Korea stole a bus and tried to drive across the border, police say
    CNN2 days ago
    In Memory of Adored Actress Elizabeth Pena: 10 Years After Her Tragic Death By Alcohol
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    US security officials warn of potential threats surrounding October 7th anniversary
    CNN1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    With misinformation swirling in Hurricane Helene’s wake, officials urge residents to ‘stop this conspiracy theory junk’
    CNN1 day ago
    NJ Businessman Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Jewel Trade Fraud
    Morristown Minute24 days ago
    Vatican Bank fires couple whose marriage breached new workplace ban
    CNN2 days ago
    Kim Dozier on what’s holding Israel back from targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities
    CNN14 hours ago
    ‘Take a look at that blow up’: CNN reporter breaks down ‘surprising’ jobs report
    CNN1 day ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    SoCal city asks Newsom to veto AB 98 that puts restrictions on warehouse locations and operations
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Birds named after problematic figures are getting a rebrand
    CNN13 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Apalachee High School field becomes symbol of resilience in the first home football game since the shooting
    CNN12 hours ago
    ‘Have I Got News For You’ comedians spot a celebrity look-alike at the VP debate
    CNN15 hours ago
    CNN answers questions on Israel’s Iron Dome
    CNN1 day ago
    Israel’s economy is paying a high price for its widening war
    CNN1 day ago
    Map shows possible Israeli targets in Iran
    CNN2 days ago
    Video shows massive overnight explosions in Beirut
    CNN1 day ago
    CNN’s Nic Robertson answers your questions on the conflict in the Middle East
    CNN1 day ago
    Video shows Hezbollah tunnels discovered by IDF
    CNN6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy