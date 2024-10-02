Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    Dockworkers are waging a battle against automation. The rest of us may want to take notes

    By By Allison Morrow, CNN,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 340
    Add a Comment
    Doug Anderson
    4h ago
    automate....and have the sorry fucs unload the the parts from a China boat
    Kelsey Wedge
    19h ago
    fuck those greedy bastards
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    How much do dockworkers make? Here is the pay raise they secured in tentative new deal.
    CBS News3 days ago
    What products could be affected by the port strike?
    CBS Pittsburgh3 days ago
    This is who gets the blame for the port strike. Hint: It's not labor or management
    Fox News1 day ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Trump blames port workers strike on 'massive inflation' caused by 'Harris-Biden regime'
    Fox Business3 days ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun3 days ago
    I claimed Social Security at age 62 and am filled with regret – can I change my mind?
    24/7 Wall St.2 days ago
    Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Drivers stunned by cages installed over gas pump buttons sparking new wave of complaints after locked up items in stores
    The US Sun7 days ago
    Why the port workers chose to strike a month before Election Day
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Tragic Last Days of Former President Jimmy Carter, 100: Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin and Refusing Medical Treatment
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Wendy’s is celebrating SpongeBob’s 25th anniversary with a Krabby Patty meal
    CNN2 days ago
    UPS to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers with fast application process
    starcitytv.com3 days ago
    Tom Cruise Reportedly Won't Visit Daughter Suri Cruise At College After Being Called A 'Deadbeat' Dad On Social Media
    shefinds2 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez In Skimpy Crop Top Told To Put Some ‘Clothes’ On
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard12 hours ago
    McDonald's gives customer $5,000 in cash instead of McMuffin. Then, he does the right thing
    MarketRealist1 day ago
    Fact Check: Project 2025 Would Make All Public High School Students Take Military Entrance Exam?
    Snopes11 days ago
    Dockworkers striking at NJ and NY ports have a unique weapon: state unemployment benefits
    The Bergen Record1 day ago
    ‘Take a look at that blow up’: CNN reporter breaks down ‘surprising’ jobs report
    CNN17 hours ago
    Drivers must install ignition interlock system or risk losing license under ‘Noah’s Law’ – they have 180 days to comply
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Longshoreman’s Union President Harold Daggett Slammed For His $902,000 Salary & $703,000 Salary For His Son After Strike Deal
    uInterview.com12 hours ago
    'Stop being stupid!' Ex-GOP official rips anyone considering a vote for 'idiot' Trump
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Ohio Woman's Last Words to Husband Before Injecting Him With Lethal Poison: 'I Have a Surprise For You'
    lawyerherald.com17 hours ago
    There’s A Good Chance Your Ford Needs A Sync Update
    fordauthority.com2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 hours ago
    Hear union leader’s response when asked if he’s worried strike will hurt Americans
    CNN3 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Factory workers in Tennessee were swept away by Helene. Their families say they weren’t allowed to leave work in time to flee
    CNN14 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy