Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    Elon Musk’s X is worth nearly 80% less than when he bought it, Fidelity estimates

    By By Matt Egan, CNN,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 41
    Add a Comment
    Sandy beaches
    4h ago
    awwww he ruined a good thing
    Brian Moran
    5h ago
    Trump can’t help him with bankruptcy
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    One change I made to my social media use made a big difference on my mood
    CNN21 hours ago
    ‘Take a look at that blow up’: CNN reporter breaks down ‘surprising’ jobs report
    CNN18 hours ago
    Wendy’s is celebrating SpongeBob’s 25th anniversary with a Krabby Patty meal
    CNN2 days ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard13 hours ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Factory workers in Tennessee were swept away by Helene. Their families say they weren’t allowed to leave work in time to flee
    CNN15 hours ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Reporter says Musk is drawn to Trump’s ‘authoritarian’ leanings
    CNN6 hours ago
    With misinformation swirling in Hurricane Helene’s wake, officials urge residents to ‘stop this conspiracy theory junk’
    CNN10 hours ago
    Vatican Bank fires couple whose marriage breached new workplace ban
    CNN1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio8 days ago
    Obama to rally support for Harris across key battleground states
    CNN22 hours ago
    Devastation from Hurricane Helene could bring semiconductor chipmaking to a halt
    CNN2 days ago
    Four prominent previously pro-Trump GOP women to make the case against him in battleground Pennsylvania
    CNN1 day ago
    Howard Schultz violated labor law by telling employee ‘if you’re not happy at Starbucks, you can go work for another company’
    CNN1 day ago
    Ex-prosecutor shares details about new evidence in Menendez brothers’ murder case
    CNN17 hours ago
    Horoscope for Friday, October 4th
    Devra Lee13 hours ago
    Dockworkers are waging a battle against automation. The rest of us may want to take notes
    CNN2 days ago
    Lost biblical plant with medicinal properties resurrected from 1,000-year-old seed
    CNN1 day ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Dolly Parton pitches in toward Hurricane Helene relief efforts
    CNN11 hours ago
    Keep your home cool with the best air conditioner brands of 2024
    CNN17 hours ago
    Map shows possible Israeli targets in Iran
    CNN1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy