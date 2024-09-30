CNN
Russian fighter jet flies dangerously close to aircraft
By CNN,2 days ago
By CNN,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Trust Yourself
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hill1 day ago
Russian fighter jet intercepted near Alaska by NORAD forces after ‘unsafe, unprofessional’ interaction
Fox News2 days ago
Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
HELLO8 days ago
Town Talks14 days ago
Father, who strangled his 3-month-old son before he pulled the baby out of the car and began stomping on his head until he died, was put to death
Dayton Daily Mag6 days ago
Uncovering Florida7 days ago
NewsNinja1 day ago
NewsNinja5 days ago
Homer By The Bay2 days ago
Shocking surveillance tape of Kentucky judge’s shooting played in court as sheriff’s murder case sent to grand jury
CNN1 day ago
One storm, 95 dead and a 500-mile path of destruction. Now comes the hard work of recovering from Helene
CNN2 days ago
Pain In The Pass17 days ago
CNN1 day ago
David Heitz25 days ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile2 days ago
Uncovering Florida12 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
The Current GA4 days ago
Alaska Beacon1 day ago
NewsNinja4 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.