Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    European soccer round-up: Manchester United sinks to another humiliating defeat, Madrid derby marred by fan trouble

    By By George Ramsay, CNN,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Gianluigi Donnarumma errors help Arsenal to important victory over Paris Saint-Germain
    CNN23 hours ago
    ‘This is high stakes’: students test high-tech rocket-recovery system
    CNN10 hours ago
    Hear union leader’s response when asked if he’s worried strike will hurt Americans
    CNN1 day ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Author: Israel’s three goals after ground operation into Lebanon
    CNN1 day ago
    Biden administration fears Iranian attack and is working with Israel on defenses, US official says
    CNN2 days ago
    Dr. Gupta explains how common it is for people to reach age 100
    CNN8 hours ago
    Panamanian President Urges the U.S. to Help His Country With Its Influx of Migrants
    CNN2 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    ‘PTSD is kicking in’: Hurricane Helene survivors describe their struggle
    CNN2 days ago
    Helene leaves a path of death and destruction across six states
    CNN6 hours ago
    How bullet trains changed rail travel, black plastic concerns, keys to strong relationships: Catch up on the day’s stories
    CNN1 day ago
    In a single Delhi house, several hundred years of Indian history
    CNN2 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    A closer look at prior Israeli incursions into Lebanon
    CNN5 hours ago
    A new report illustrates just how stuck the housing market is
    CNN2 days ago
    I didn’t expect to love these new Alo Runners as much as I did
    CNN8 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Israel says Iran ‘will pay’ for launching a major missile attack against it
    CNN1 day ago
    Couple in a severe Uber crash can’t sue because of an Uber Eats order
    CNN5 hours ago
    The ideal couple configuration, according to an expert
    CNN1 day ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    What are the missiles in Iran’s arsenal and how does Israel counter them?
    CNN16 hours ago
    Police increase patrols at US places of worship amid attack on Israel and start of Jewish high holidays
    CNN18 hours ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Baseball legend Pete Rose — aka ‘Charlie Hustle’ — reported dead at 83 in Clark County, Nevada
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    CNN Instant Poll: No clear winner in VP debate between Tim Walz and JD Vance
    CNN15 hours ago
    A junk dealer found a painting in a basement. Experts say it’s an original Picasso
    CNN7 hours ago
    Press freedom group warns a Trump victory could embolden attacks on journalists
    CNN1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy