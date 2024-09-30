CNN
UK becomes the first major economy to stop burning coal for electricity, closing its last power plant
By Story by Associated Press,2 days ago
By Story by Associated Press,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 6
Add a Comment
PJ / Live and let live
5h ago
no@comment
8h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Interesting Engineering1 day ago
William Saint Val5 days ago
NewsNinja12 hours ago
J. Souza9 days ago
David Heitz25 days ago
Vision Pet Care20 days ago
CNN1 day ago
The HD Post8 days ago
J. Souza10 days ago
M Henderson20 hours ago
NewsNinja11 hours ago
How bullet trains changed rail travel, black plastic concerns, keys to strong relationships: Catch up on the day’s stories
CNN1 day ago
CNN21 hours ago
The HD Post13 days ago
CNN1 day ago
Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
The Current GA4 days ago
CNN1 day ago
The HD Post17 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.