    UK becomes the first major economy to stop burning coal for electricity, closing its last power plant

    By Story by Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 6
    PJ / Live and let live
    5h ago
    congratulations, and thank you! if we're lucky enough and smart enough to elect harris/walz, America will continue working toward combating climate change.
    no@comment
    8h ago
    Going to freeze
