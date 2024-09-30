CNN
Trump leads, and his party follows, on vaccine skepticism
By By Darius Tahir, KFF Health News,2 days ago
By By Darius Tahir, KFF Health News,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 374
Add a Comment
June Hayes
17h ago
Randolph Bitner
21h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
Mediaite3 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
Latin Times6 days ago
Biden insiders say president is feeling ‘left behind’ – and was hurt by Harris distancing herself from him in debate
The Independent1 day ago
USA TODAY6 days ago
The Hill2 days ago
Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
The Mirror US4 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
Shin2 days ago
Raw Story6 days ago
The Independent6 days ago
William Saint Val5 days ago
The Independent4 days ago
TheDailyBeast6 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
The Atlantic2 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
NewsNinja12 hours ago
PBS NewsHour2 days ago
‘Is He Insane?’ Trump Twists the Knife Over Walz Accidentally Boasting That He’s ‘Become Friends With School Shooters’
Mediaite1 day ago
WashingtonExaminer7 days ago
CNN’s Harry Enten Says Kamala Harris Headed for ‘Worst Democratic Performance in a Generation’ Among Union Voters
Mediaite1 day ago
Town Talks4 days ago
the-independent.com2 days ago
The Republicans who are voting for Kamala Harris: ‘We don’t want someone that’s cavorting with dictators’
The Independent6 days ago
Raw Story7 days ago
Advocate2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.