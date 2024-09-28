Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNN

    Obituary: Nasrallah oversaw Hezbollah’s rise into one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East

    By By Sana Noor Haq, CNN,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Yo! Philly in da house!!!
    2d ago
    Oh well! U reap what u sow! Live by the sword and you die by the sword or bomb!
    Bring them home now!
    2d ago
    Good 👍🏻 Israel, finish the job until the sane Lebanese people (the majority) take over again and make it the peaceful and prosperous country it should be.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Incredible preparation’: Retired colonel on how IDF found Hezbollah leader
    CNN2 days ago
    On GPS: Iranian president on escalating tensions in the Middle East
    CNN1 day ago
    Nic Robertson on possible successor to Hezbollah chief
    CNN2 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    US-made 2,000-pound bombs likely used in strike that killed Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, CNN analysis shows
    CNN14 hours ago
    Man accused of second attempted Trump assassination pleads not guilty
    CNN12 hours ago
    Expect shortages of bananas, booze, chocolate and cherries if there’s a long port strike
    CNN1 day ago
    Video shows aftermath of new Israeli strike in Beirut
    CNN1 day ago
    CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
    CNN1 day ago
    Aaron David Miller: Netanyahu views regional conflict as an ‘opportunity’
    CNN2 days ago
    ‘A gray area.’ Elon Musk describes his immigration path
    CNN2 days ago
    Shelter-in-place, evacuation orders lifted a day after chemical plant fire sent a plume containing chlorine high into the air
    CNN1 day ago
    One storm, 95 dead and a 500-mile path of destruction. Now comes the hard work of recovering from Helene
    CNN22 hours ago
    Call to Earth: Conservation rises
    CNN17 hours ago
    On GPS: Iranian president on women’s rights in Iran
    CNN1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Arrowheads reveal the presence of a mysterious army in Europe’s oldest battle
    CNN2 days ago
    A new report illustrates just how stuck the housing market is
    CNN18 hours ago
    Hezbollah mulls response after leader’s killing – but Israel’s next steps matter most
    CNN2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Capturing the ‘deeply human story’ of Israeli occupation in the West Bank
    CNN10 hours ago
    Trump leads, and his party follows, on vaccine skepticism
    CNN18 hours ago
    Hezbollah leader’s killing creates another balancing act for Biden
    CNN2 days ago
    ‘The life that we built here is gone’: Helene devastated western North Carolina. Communities are coming together to rebuild
    CNN1 day ago
    Communist China is celebrating its 75th birthday and its stock market is soaring. But not everyone is in the party spirit
    CNN22 hours ago
    ‘They have to take concrete action. Immediately’: Clerical abuse survivor pleas for Pope’s help
    CNN2 days ago
    Man who claimed he had explosives at Trump rally in Michigan is charged
    CNN8 hours ago
    Jimmy Carter is setting a new record for American presidents. It’s important for everyone
    CNN7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy