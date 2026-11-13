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🏭 Clyde, OH Manufacturing: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay
Clyde’s plants are busy right now, and a lot of local companies are adding to their teams. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Lead Maintenance (Analyst, Manufacturing Maintenance) – Afternoon Shift
- Employer: Whirlpool Corporation
- Location: Clyde, OH (onsite at the manufacturing plant)
- Type: Full-time, afternoon shift Mon–Fri, 3 pm–11 pm
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team of 15–20 mechanics, electricians, and laborers to keep production running safely and smoothly. This role is ideal if you have a Journeyman’s card, supervisor experience, and 5+ years in manufacturing, and want a job with strong benefits and big-company stability.
Industrial Maintenance Technician – Day Shift (2-2-3 Schedule)
- Employer: Greenbridge
- Location: Clyde, OH
- Type: Full-time (day shift 7:00 am – 7:00 pm, 2-2-3 rotating)
- Salary: $30–$35/hour
Hands-on maintenance role working on extrusion lines and plant equipment across the production floor, warehouse, and offices. Good fit if you have 3–5 years maintenance + manufacturing experience, can read electrical diagrams, and like solving mechanical and electrical problems.
Warehouse Worker – Packer, 3rd Shift
- Employer: Penske Logistics
- Location: Clyde, OH (Norwest Dr.)
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift Sun–Thu, 11:00 pm–7:00 am
- Salary: $18.68/hour + $1.00/hr shift differential
Entry-level friendly warehouse job repacking parts into smaller bins and moving materials around the warehouse. Comes with a $1,500 retention bonus, PTO, health benefits, 401(k), and boot allowance, and doesn’t require prior warehouse experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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