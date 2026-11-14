Clyde’s hospital scene is busy, and travel techs are in demand. If you’re a Nuclear Medicine Tech who likes mountain views and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Clyde, NC

Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts )

(13-week contract, , ) Pay: $2,797 per week (package based on 40 hours; stipend if eligible)

(package based on 40 hours; stipend if eligible) Why it’s appealing: Higher weekly pay, no mid-contract pay cuts, and you work with one recruiter from start to finish. Requires ARRT or NMTCB, 2 years recent experience, state license, and BLS.

Duplicate listing note: Vibra’s Indeed posting is the same role, so all key details are captured here.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Clyde, NC (Haywood Regional)

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts , listed as internship but structured like standard travel contract)

(13 weeks, , , listed as internship but structured like standard travel contract) Pay: $2,187 per week (package based on 40 hours; stipend if eligible)

(package based on 40 hours; stipend if eligible) Why it’s appealing: Solid weekly pay, weekly direct deposits, and options like company housing, guaranteed hours, and CE support. Good fit if you want strong benefits and a hands-on recruiter team.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full details, and apply while they’re still open. Travel jobs move fast, so have your resume and certs ready.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.