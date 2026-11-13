Clovis retail is busy right now—great if you like staying active, helping people, and working with a team. Here are a few solid customer-facing roles hiring in town.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 3901 North Prince Street, Clovis, NM 88101

Type: Part-time (posting also mentions full-time; confirm with employer)

(posting also mentions full-time; confirm with employer) Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find what they need, run the cash register, and keep the store clean and stocked. This role is active and hands-on, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and an Employee Assistance Program for eligible employees.

Employer: Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Location: Clovis, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the receiving team, unload trucks, move freight to the sales floor, and act as a keyholder/Manager on Duty. Good fit if you have at least 6+ months retail experience, like organizing freight, and want benefits after 90 days plus a 20% employee discount.

Employer: Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Location: Clovis, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the team by unloading trucks, moving product to the floor, pricing, and keeping the receiving area neat. This is a good entry role if you want steady hours, physical work, and a 20% employee discount without being the one in charge.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application—you can always decide later if it’s the right long-term fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.