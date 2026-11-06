🛒 Clovis, NM Retail Jobs: Multiple Frontline & Lead Roles

Clovis retail is busy right now—great time to land a front-of-store or keyholder role with room to grow. Here are a few solid options hiring now.

Employer: Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Location: Clovis, NM (North Plains Mall)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, open/close the store, and coach the team while helping shoppers find scents and self-care favorites. Perks include 40% discount, free product, DailyPay access, and tuition-free education options for eligible associates.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Location: Clovis, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keyholder role running the front end, entrance, and exterior of the store—perfect if you like fast-paced customer service and leading a small team. Benefits include medical, dental, vision after 90 days, 401(k) with company match, and a 20% employee discount.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Location: Clovis, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole store—sales, staffing, merchandising, and shrink control—for one of the fastest-growing discount retailers in the U.S. This role comes with medical, dental, vision after 30 days, bonus program, 401(k) with match, and a 20% discount.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.