📋 Clovis NM Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Clovis has a few solid admin roles right now, from healthcare front desk to retail office support. If you like staying organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Presbyterian Healthcare Services Location: 2200 W 21st Street, Clovis, NM 88101

Type: Full-time (Day shift)

(Day shift) Pay: $16.36–$24.26/hour

Help patients check in, verify insurance, collect co-pays, and keep visits running smoothly in a busy medical setting. Great fit if you have at least 9 months of office, healthcare, or customer service experience and want strong benefits plus a stable role with New Mexico’s largest private employer.

Employer: Marshalls / The TJX Companies, Inc.

Location: 2609 N Prince St Unit A, Clovis, NM (Store 1612)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50–$15.00/hour starting

Support store leaders with hiring paperwork, scheduling, cash office work, and keeping the store organized while also helping customers on the floor. Good match if you have 1 year retail and 6 months leadership experience, like a fast-paced environment, and want store discounts and a full benefits package (medical, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and more, based on hours/service).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.