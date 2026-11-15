Clovis has some solid front-line customer service roles right now, from cozy coffee shop vibes to big-name retail. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Monstera Coffee Studio

Monstera Coffee Studio Location: Clovis, CA

Type: Full-time (about 33 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $23.00 – $28.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discount, flexible schedule

Work at a café-style shop, greeting customers, taking orders, running the register, and keeping the front area clean and stocked. Good fit if you enjoy a busy, social environment and want solid hourly pay plus benefits in a customer-facing role.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Location: 540 Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA

Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $16.90 – $17.40 per hour (starting range)

(starting range) Benefits: Store discount; access to 401(k); other benefits may be available based on hours and service

Help customers on the sales floor, run the register, stock and organize merchandise, and keep the store clean. Great if you want flexible hours, like variety in your day, and want to get your foot in the door with a large, stable retail company.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Clovis, CA

Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $16.90 – $20.50 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, training (*with a 30-hour work week and other eligibility rules)

Front-of-store role helping customers at the register, stocking shelves, setting up displays, and supporting photo and online order pickup. Good option if you want retail experience with a national pharmacy brand and like a mix of customer service and light stocking.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good customer service roles in Clovis tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.