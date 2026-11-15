Neighbors around Clovis are sharing some free items you might be able to pick up today. Here are a few local finds worth a look.

Item: Variety of residual yard sale inventory

Condition: Mixed, suitable for resale (exact items not listed)

Location: Gettysburg Park, Clovis, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster has a mix of leftover yard sale items they say would be good for reselling. If you sell at swap meets, online, or do flea markets, this could be a nice free batch to sort through. Since the exact items aren’t listed, plan to ask what’s included before heading over.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 2 Oktoberfest Alpine Village mugs from Torrance, California, USA

Condition: Normal wear and tear

Location: Red Bank, Clovis, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Two matching Oktoberfest Alpine Village mugs are being offered. The owner notes normal wear and tear, so expect light signs of use. Listing mentions “2 for the price of 1”, so double‑check with the poster that they’re being offered as a free deal before pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Clovis tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.