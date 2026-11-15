Clovis has some very sweet dogs hoping for a fresh start. All they need now is a safe, loving home and someone to call their own.

Status: Adoptable through For Adoption By Private Owner (Clovis, CA)

Adoptable through Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Chihuahua mix

German Shepherd Dog / Chihuahua mix Age: Adult (about 4 years old)

Adult (about 4 years old) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $0

Personality: Very sweet, loves hugs and pets, enjoys going on walks

Very sweet, loves hugs and pets, enjoys going on walks Living style: Has been an outside dog most of the time

Bella sounds like a loving girl who enjoys attention and time with her person. If you have room in your yard and your heart, she could be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable through For Adoption By Private Owner (Clovis, CA)

Adoptable through Breed: Chihuahua / Terrier (small mix)

Chihuahua / Terrier (small mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $0

Personality: Very sweet, loves to be cuddled, enjoys car rides and strolls

Very sweet, loves to be cuddled, enjoys car rides and strolls Living style: Likes to spend a lot of time outside

Bella Jr is a small, cuddly companion who loves being close to her person and going out for rides and walks. She could be a great match for someone who wants a lap dog with a bit of adventure.

👉 Meet Bella jr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable through Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno

Adoptable through Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption process: Rescue is 100% foster-based and does not respond to availability emails through Adopt-a-Pet. You must fill out their online application first.

To learn more about Dash or any of their dogs, you’ll need to start with the rescue’s application form. Once they receive it, they’ll forward it to the foster family for follow-up.

👉 Meet Dash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

👉 Adoption applications & FAQ: http://labrescuefresno.org

Status: Adoptable through Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center

Adoptable through Phone: (559) 324-2450

Breed: Miniature Pinscher mix

Miniature Pinscher mix Age: Adult (about 4 years old)

Adult (about 4 years old) Gender: Male

Weight: About 9 pounds

About 9 pounds Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan

Brown/Chocolate with Tan Adoption fee: $25

Personality: Shy at first, then happy and energetic once he warms up; enjoys getting to know his people; motivated by treats

Shy at first, then happy and energetic once he warms up; enjoys getting to know his people; motivated by treats Health: Came into care with a fractured right hip (see shelter listing for current status and any special needs)

Nutella is a tiny guy with a lot of sweetness packed into a small body. With a little patience and some tasty treats, he could blossom into a fun, loyal friend.

👉 Meet Nutella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Clovis, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share this with friends and neighbors who might be looking to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.