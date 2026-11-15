Clovis food and drink spots are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, people time, and tips, this week has some solid options.

Employer: No Surrender Adventure Park

No Surrender Adventure Park Location: Clovis, CA

Type: Temporary, Part-time (must work Fridays–Sundays )

Temporary, Part-time (must work ) Pay: $16.90/hour

Plan and run kids’ birthday parties, lead games, and keep the energy high while parents relax. Great fit if you’re outgoing, love working with kids, and want a fun weekend side job.

Employer: No Surrender Adventure Park

No Surrender Adventure Park Location: Clovis, CA

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: From $16.90/hour

Host laser tag missions, hype up guests, and keep things safe and fun in a video game–style arena. Good for tech-savvy, outgoing folks who like talking to groups and want a flexible schedule.

Employer: No Surrender Adventure Park

No Surrender Adventure Park Location: Clovis, CA

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: From $16.90/hour

Be the first friendly face at the kitchen/bar, take and ring up orders, and help keep the dining area clean. Best for someone 21+ with solid customer service skills and open evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Crow & Wolf Brewing Company

Location: Clovis, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $72,500 – $88,000/year

Lead a busy taproom, manage staff, and own the guest experience, safety, and sales results. Ideal for an experienced taproom or bar manager (3+ years) who’s comfortable working nights, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.