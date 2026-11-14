Clovis healthcare is busy right now, and several local employers are hiring. If you like helping people and want steady, in-person work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed (local care provider)

Not listed (local care provider) Location: Clovis, CA

Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Part-time to full-time (20–40 hrs/week), in-person

Hands-on caregiving role helping residents with daily tasks, personal care, mobility, and meal prep across all shifts. Good fit if you have caregiving or patient care experience and want steady hours supporting seniors, memory care, hospice, or people with disabilities.

Employer: Well Being Senior Solutions

Location: Clovis, CA

Pay: $17.00 – $17.50/hour

Type: Full-time, in-person

Home care role with a local, holistic senior-care agency offering health insurance, 401(k) with match, vision/dental, paid sick time, and mileage reimbursement. Great if you’re registered (or ready to register) with the CA Home Care Aide Registry and want a mix of full-time, part-time, and flexible shifts.

Employer: Sonrava Health (Western Dental/Brident)

Location: Clovis, CA

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, in-person

Specialty dental assistant role supporting an endodontist with chairside assisting, sterilization, charting, and room setup. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and CE courses, ideal if you have a dental assistant program, X-ray license, CPR, and back-office endo experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.