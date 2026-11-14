Looking for a new feline friend in Clovis, CA? These sweet cats and kittens at Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center are all fixed, vaccinated, microchipped, and just waiting for a loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 months (baby)

3 months (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Personality: A shy little boy who isn’t too sure about people yet, but he will let you hold him close and finds comfort in gentle cuddles.

A shy little boy who isn’t too sure about people yet, but he will let you hold him close and finds comfort in gentle cuddles. Health & care: Adoption includes neuter, vaccines, and microchip.

Adoption includes neuter, vaccines, and microchip. Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center – (559) 324-2450

👉 Meet Ritz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 8 weeks (baby)

8 weeks (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Personality: A tiny, shy kitten still figuring out the world. She may be unsure at first, but she’s very handleable, adorable, and has lots of potential to grow into a confident little lady.

A tiny, shy kitten still figuring out the world. She may be unsure at first, but she’s very handleable, adorable, and has lots of potential to grow into a confident little lady. Health & care: Adoption includes spay, vaccines, and microchip.

Adoption includes spay, vaccines, and microchip. Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center – (559) 324-2450

👉 Meet Gravy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 8 weeks (baby)

8 weeks (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Personality: Teeny-tiny and as sweet as her name. She can be hesitant with new things but is very handleable and has lots of room to blossom with time, patience, and love.

Teeny-tiny and as sweet as her name. She can be hesitant with new things but is very handleable and has lots of room to blossom with time, patience, and love. Health & care: Adoption includes spay, vaccines, and microchip.

Adoption includes spay, vaccines, and microchip. Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center – (559) 324-2450

👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 8 weeks (baby)

8 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Personality: A bit unsure of the big world right now, but very handleable and already extremely cute. With a loving family, he has all the makings of a confident little sweetheart.

A bit unsure of the big world right now, but very handleable and already extremely cute. With a loving family, he has all the makings of a confident little sweetheart. Health & care: Adoption includes neuter, vaccines, and microchip.

Adoption includes neuter, vaccines, and microchip. Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center – (559) 324-2450

👉 Meet Biscuit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Orange Tabby)

Domestic Shorthair (Orange Tabby) Age: 3 months (baby)

3 months (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange tabby

Orange tabby Personality: A sweet boy who has already been through a lot, including a back leg amputation, but he doesn’t let it slow him down. A little shy with new people, but wins over easily with a cozy cardboard box and cheek scratches.

A sweet boy who has already been through a lot, including a back leg amputation, but he doesn’t let it slow him down. A little shy with new people, but wins over easily with a cozy cardboard box and cheek scratches. Special note: Tripod kitty (three-legged) and still learning the world is a good place.

Tripod kitty (three-legged) and still learning the world is a good place. Health & care: Adoption includes neuter, vaccines, microchip; recovering and ready for a forever home.

Adoption includes neuter, vaccines, microchip; recovering and ready for a forever home. Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center – (559) 324-2450

👉 Meet Brock and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Dilute Tortoiseshell)

Domestic Shorthair (Dilute Tortoiseshell) Age: 1 year (adult)

1 year (adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Dilute tortoiseshell

Dilute tortoiseshell Personality: Confident, sweet, and knows what she wants. She loves attention, quickly asks for pets, and makes sure you know she’s ready for affection. She’s also a bit of an escape artist, so doors and windows will need watching.

Confident, sweet, and knows what she wants. She loves attention, quickly asks for pets, and makes sure you know she’s ready for affection. She’s also a bit of an escape artist, so doors and windows will need watching. Health & care: Adoption includes spay, vaccines, and microchip.

Adoption includes spay, vaccines, and microchip. Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center – (559) 324-2450

👉 Meet Sassy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Tortoiseshell)

Domestic Shorthair (Tortoiseshell) Age: 2 years (adult)

2 years (adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Personality: True to her name, she’s described as one of the sweetest girls at the shelter.

True to her name, she’s described as one of the sweetest girls at the shelter. Health & care: Recently had a dental procedure with a few teeth removed; she’s on the mend and ready for her forever home. Adoption includes spay, vaccines, and microchip.

Recently had a dental procedure with a few teeth removed; she’s on the mend and ready for her forever home. Adoption includes spay, vaccines, and microchip. Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center – (559) 324-2450

👉 Meet Dulce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To meet any of these cats, visit Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center, 85 Temperance Ave, Clovis, CA. They’re open for walk-ins Tuesday–Sunday, 11 AM–5 PM (adoptions close at 4:30 PM). Your new best friend could be waiting there today.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.