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🐱 Playful Clovis Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a new feline friend in Clovis, CA? These sweet cats and kittens at Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center are all fixed, vaccinated, microchipped, and just waiting for a loving home.
Ritz
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 3 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Personality: A shy little boy who isn’t too sure about people yet, but he will let you hold him close and finds comfort in gentle cuddles.
- Health & care: Adoption includes neuter, vaccines, and microchip.
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center – (559) 324-2450
👉 Meet Ritz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gravy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 8 weeks (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Personality: A tiny, shy kitten still figuring out the world. She may be unsure at first, but she’s very handleable, adorable, and has lots of potential to grow into a confident little lady.
- Health & care: Adoption includes spay, vaccines, and microchip.
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center – (559) 324-2450
👉 Meet Gravy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Honey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 8 weeks (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Personality: Teeny-tiny and as sweet as her name. She can be hesitant with new things but is very handleable and has lots of room to blossom with time, patience, and love.
- Health & care: Adoption includes spay, vaccines, and microchip.
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center – (559) 324-2450
👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Biscuit
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 8 weeks (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Personality: A bit unsure of the big world right now, but very handleable and already extremely cute. With a loving family, he has all the makings of a confident little sweetheart.
- Health & care: Adoption includes neuter, vaccines, and microchip.
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center – (559) 324-2450
👉 Meet Biscuit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brock
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Orange Tabby)
- Age: 3 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange tabby
- Personality: A sweet boy who has already been through a lot, including a back leg amputation, but he doesn’t let it slow him down. A little shy with new people, but wins over easily with a cozy cardboard box and cheek scratches.
- Special note: Tripod kitty (three-legged) and still learning the world is a good place.
- Health & care: Adoption includes neuter, vaccines, microchip; recovering and ready for a forever home.
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center – (559) 324-2450
👉 Meet Brock and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sassy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Dilute Tortoiseshell)
- Age: 1 year (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Dilute tortoiseshell
- Personality: Confident, sweet, and knows what she wants. She loves attention, quickly asks for pets, and makes sure you know she’s ready for affection. She’s also a bit of an escape artist, so doors and windows will need watching.
- Health & care: Adoption includes spay, vaccines, and microchip.
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center – (559) 324-2450
👉 Meet Sassy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dulce
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Tortoiseshell)
- Age: 2 years (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Personality: True to her name, she’s described as one of the sweetest girls at the shelter.
- Health & care: Recently had a dental procedure with a few teeth removed; she’s on the mend and ready for her forever home. Adoption includes spay, vaccines, and microchip.
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center – (559) 324-2450
👉 Meet Dulce and apply to adopt on adoptapet
To meet any of these cats, visit Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center, 85 Temperance Ave, Clovis, CA. They’re open for walk-ins Tuesday–Sunday, 11 AM–5 PM (adoptions close at 4:30 PM). Your new best friend could be waiting there today.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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