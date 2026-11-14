The Bass Lake Ranger District will continue prescribed fire work at Nelder Grove starting Saturday, Nov. 14 and plans to treat about 500 acres by Monday, Nov. 16, if weather allows. This work is part of the Giant Sequoia Emergency Response (GSER) Project, treating 470 acres of machine piles and 30 acres of hand piles near the Chimney Tree Trail, within an area bounded by Graveyard of the Giants Trail (5S19B Road) to the north, Sky Ranch Road at 6S47Y Road to the south, the Nelder Grove boundary along 6S90 Road to the east, and the Calvin Crest property boundary at 6S90 Road to the west. Residents and visitors should expect smoke at times as this fuels-reduction work continues through winter 2026 and into spring 2027 to help protect giant sequoia groves and nearby communities. More information: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r05/sierra/newsroom/releases/prescribed-fire-nelder-grove-giant-sequoia-emergency-response-gser

This content is adapted from materials provided by U.S. Forest Service - Sierra National Forest