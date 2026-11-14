Clovis food spots are busy and hiring, from fast casual to beauty and self-care. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald's

McDonald's Location: Clovis, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,200–$95,680 per year + cash incentives

Lead training, food safety, and daily operations while supporting the General Manager. This role comes with strong benefits: free meals, employee discounts, 15–25 days paid vacation, tuition help, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision, plus clear paths to grow your career.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express) Location: Clovis, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.50–$29.50 per hour

Help run a single Panda Express location, from hiring and coaching staff to keeping guests happy and hitting store goals. You get paid leadership training, free meals, bonus potential, 401(k) with match, health benefits, paid time off, and strong growth opportunities into higher management.

Employer: European Wax Center

European Wax Center Location: Clovis, CA 93611

Type: Full-time or Part-time, contract-to-permanent

Full-time or Part-time, contract-to-permanent Pay: Base $17–$19/hr; average total $30–$55/hr; about $45,000–$75,000/year full-time with tips & bonuses

For experienced EWC waxers (Orange/Red level) with open availability. This spot offers high earning potential, tips, bonuses, 401(k) with match, paid sick/vacation time, discounts, and strong training, with the chance to move into a long-term role if performance is solid.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.