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Clovis
Clovis seeking Peg Bos Plaza honoree nominations
4 days ago
Clovis is accepting nominations for the Peg Bos Plaza Honoree Program to recognize local leaders whose service and contributions have helped shape the community, honoring the legacy of Peg Bos, the city’s first female Planning Commissioner, City Councilmember, and Mayor. Nominations are open now through December 1; selected honorees will be permanently recognized with a plaque on the wall at Peg Bos Plaza. Learn more and submit a nomination at ClovisCA.gov/PegBosPlaza.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Clovis, California - Government
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