🐶 Loving Clovis Dogs Ready for Adoption Into New Homes

Clovis has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start with a family of their own. Here are a few local pups who are ready for adoption right now.

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter/Rescue: Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno (foster-based rescue)

(foster-based rescue) Location: Clovis, CA

Salem is part of a foster-based Lab rescue, so she’s living in a home, not a shelter building. To meet her, you’ll need to start with the rescue’s application process.

How to adopt Salem:

This rescue does not respond to availability questions through Adopt-a-Pet. Instead, you must:

Fill out an Adoption Application on their website: http://labrescuefresno.org Your application will be sent to Salem’s foster family for follow-up. Check their website FAQ for full details on the process.

👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For questions after applying, contact Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno via their website.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter/Rescue: Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno (foster-based rescue)

(foster-based rescue) Location: Clovis, CA

Leonardo is another Lab mix in the same foster-based rescue program. Like Salem, he’s being cared for in a foster home while he waits for his forever family.

How to adopt Leonardo:

The rescue cannot answer messages about availability through Adopt-a-Pet. To move forward:

Complete the Adoption Application at http://labrescuefresno.org Once received, the rescue will forward it to Leonardo’s foster family. Review the adoption FAQ on their website for timelines and requirements.

👉 Meet Leonardo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For more information after applying, reach out through the contact details on the Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno website.

Breed: Labradoodle mix

Labradoodle mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $100

Listed By: For Adoption By Private Owner (Clovis, CA)

Location: Clovis, CA

Molly is a young, loving Labradoodle mix puppy who wants to be close to her people. Her current owner says she:

Is very affectionate and loves attention

Gets anxious when left alone , especially if left outside

, especially if left outside Does much better inside in her crate

Would do best with someone who is home most of the time or can take her along

Molly is looking for a patient adopter who can help her feel safe and not so alone. If you work from home, are retired, or just love having a dog by your side, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Molly and contact her owner through adoptapet

Please use the contact options on her Adopt-a-Pet page to reach the private owner directly.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter/Rescue: Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno (foster-based rescue)

(foster-based rescue) Location: Clovis, CA

Francine is a younger Lab mix in the same foster-based rescue as Salem and Leonardo. She’s being cared for in a foster home while she waits for an adopter.

How to adopt Francine:

The rescue cannot reply to Adopt-a-Pet messages about availability. To get started:

Fill out the Adoption Application at http://labrescuefresno.org Your application will be forwarded to Francine’s foster family. Read the FAQ on their website for full adoption details.

👉 Meet Francine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For follow-up after applying, contact Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno through their website.

If you’re in or near Clovis, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get one step closer to a forever family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.