🏛️ Cloverdale Nov. 11 Meeting: Budget, Police EV & Esmeralda Plan

🏛️ Cloverdale Council: Budget Changes, EV Police Car & Esmeralda Plan

The Cloverdale City Council and Successor Agency will meet on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at the Cloverdale Performing Art Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd. You can attend in person or watch on Zoom (ID: 823 1668 4527) or YouTube.

They’ll start with the usual opening items, then give two proclamations: one for Native American Heritage Month and one for National Veterans & Military Families Month. A student report will come from Liaison Cardenas.

During public comment, anyone may speak for about 3 minutes on topics not on the agenda. Written comments on non‑agenda items will be listed in the order received. There are no public hearings or presentations this night.

Consent Calendar – money, pay, park lights, police EV

All of these may be approved in one vote:

Approve the October 28, 2026 and November 4, 2026 draft meeting minutes.

and draft meeting minutes. Amend the FY 2026‑27 budget by $358,798 for salaries and benefits. This covers new labor agreements with the Police Officers Association, Dispatch Association, Classified Employees’ Association , unaffiliated staff, senior staff, and health insurance premium increases starting January 1, 2027 .

for salaries and benefits. This covers new labor agreements with the , unaffiliated staff, senior staff, and . Adopt the City salary schedule effective July 1, 2026 .

. Approve a contract with Lands Electric to replace baseball field lights at 2nd Street City Park , for up to $122,616.21 , using park impact fees.

to replace , for up to , using park impact fees. Approve buying a 2026 Chevrolet Blazer EV (or similar) for the Police Department , trading in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala , adding emergency lights, radio, and safety gear, and amending the budget. Total project cost: up to $65,442.54 , from the Police Vehicle Replacement Reserve .

for the , trading in a , adding emergency lights, radio, and safety gear, and amending the budget. Total project cost: , from the . Confirm the local emergency related to anticipated El Nino flooding risks .

related to . Approve an agreement with Sonoma County Animal Control for animal control, licensing, enforcement, and related services, and adjust the FY 2026/27 budget.

Esmeralda Development Project – major land use decisions

Under New Business, the Council will:

Hold a Q&A on the Esmeralda Project’s Fiscal & Economic Impact Studies and Public‑Private Finance Term Sheets . Questions must be sent to esmeraldaquestions@ci.cloverdale.ca.us or delivered/mailed to City Hall by 12:00 p.m. on November 10 .

Consider the full Esmeralda Development Project , including: Changes to the General Plan and Land Use Map A new Esmeralda Specific Plan and Objective Design Standards Zoning code changes to create the SP‑2 Specific Plan district and related Title 18 updates A Second Amended and Restated Development Agreement with Esmeralda Land Company, LP , including a Draft Master Tentative Map for parcels APN 117-050-010, -011, -012, -017, -024, -026, -027, -028, -029; 116-310-013; 116-310-014 An addendum to the certified 2009 Alexander Valley Resort Final EIR (SCH#2003072142) and a revised Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program



They are asked to adopt multiple resolutions and ordinances to approve all of the above and to waive second readings where noted.

How to comment and get access

Speak in person during the meeting (about 3 minutes each).

each). Send written public comments to publiccomments@ci.cloverdale.ca.us by 12:00 p.m. the day before the meeting to be listed on the agenda.

by to be listed on the agenda. Written comments and attachments are public records under Gov. Code § 54957.5.

For disability or language accommodations, contact the City Clerk’s office at 707-894-1712 or cityclerk@ci.cloverdale.ca.us at least 72 hours before the meeting.

Documents given to a Council majority about any agenda item are available at City Hall, 124 N. Cloverdale Blvd., during normal hours. The agenda was posted on November 5, 2026 at 4:48 p.m.

The meeting is set to adjourn to the next regular Council meeting on December 9, 2026.