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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Clover Right Now
Clover neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from food to furniture and even classic movies. If you’re nearby, these are worth a look.
Free Food Pantry Clean-Out
Item: Free food from a cleaned-out pantry
Condition: Mixed pantry items (details not listed)
Location: On the porch at 1867 Tradd Ave, Clover, SC
Source: nextdoor.com
The neighbor has cleaned out their pantry and has a few food items available for anyone who can use them. Everything is on the porch for easy pickup at the listed address.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE – Wooden Curio Cabinet with Glass Doors
Item: Wooden curio cabinet with glass doors and 5 shelves
Condition: Not stated
Location: River Oaks, Clover, SC (pickup from driveway)
Source: nextdoor.com
This wooden curio cabinet has glass doors and five shelves, great for displaying collectibles or dishes. The owner will have it in the driveway for pickup. You’ll need to pick it up yourself and DM the poster on Nextdoor if you’re interested.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE – Collection of Disney VHS Tapes & 2 VHS Players
Item: Collection of Disney VHS tapes plus 2 VHS players
Includes: Classics like Bambi, Cinderella, The Lion King
Condition: Not stated
Location: River Oaks, Clover, SC (pickup from driveway)
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect for a movie lover or collector, this freebie includes Disney VHS classics and two VHS players. The neighbor will leave everything in the driveway for pickup once you DM them on Nextdoor to arrange it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Clover tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.