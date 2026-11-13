Clover neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from food to furniture and even classic movies. If you’re nearby, these are worth a look.

Item: Free food from a cleaned-out pantry

Condition: Mixed pantry items (details not listed)

Location: On the porch at 1867 Tradd Ave, Clover, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

The neighbor has cleaned out their pantry and has a few food items available for anyone who can use them. Everything is on the porch for easy pickup at the listed address.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden curio cabinet with glass doors and 5 shelves

Condition: Not stated

Location: River Oaks, Clover, SC (pickup from driveway)

Source: nextdoor.com

This wooden curio cabinet has glass doors and five shelves, great for displaying collectibles or dishes. The owner will have it in the driveway for pickup. You’ll need to pick it up yourself and DM the poster on Nextdoor if you’re interested.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Collection of Disney VHS tapes plus 2 VHS players

Includes: Classics like Bambi, Cinderella, The Lion King

Condition: Not stated

Location: River Oaks, Clover, SC (pickup from driveway)

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for a movie lover or collector, this freebie includes Disney VHS classics and two VHS players. The neighbor will leave everything in the driveway for pickup once you DM them on Nextdoor to arrange it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Clover tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.