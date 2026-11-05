🚌 Clover, SC Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Clover’s got a solid mix of hands-on transportation and equipment roles right now. Good options here if you like working outside, staying active, and being around trucks and heavy gear.

Employer: Industrial Services and Sales LLC

Industrial Services and Sales LLC Location: Clover, SC (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: Laborers: $20/hr | Riggers: $35/hr | Local CDL Drivers: $1,200/week

Local work with clear pay listed up front. If you want steady hours and like working with trucks, rigging, or general labor, this is a strong, no-nonsense option. Call 704-214-2732 to apply.

Employer: Carolina Traffic Devices

Carolina Traffic Devices Location: Clover, SC (regional travel to job sites)

(regional travel to job sites) Type: Full-time (mechanic role)

Full-time (mechanic role) Pay: Not listed

You’ll inspect, service, and repair heavy-duty construction equipment out in the field. Good fit if you’ve got diesel or heavy equipment experience and like working independently while still being part of a tight team.

Employer: Carolina Traffic Devices

Carolina Traffic Devices Location: Clover, SC (travel in company vehicles)

(travel in company vehicles) Type: Full-time, hourly, non-exempt

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping solar and electronic traffic control gear running—message boards, arrow boards, cameras, and more. Training is provided, so this is a nice entry point if you have basic mechanical/electrical skills and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.