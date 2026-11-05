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🚌 Clover, SC Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Clover’s got a solid mix of hands-on transportation and equipment roles right now. Good options here if you like working outside, staying active, and being around trucks and heavy gear.
Class A Local CDL Drivers, Riggers & Laborers
- Employer: Industrial Services and Sales LLC
- Location: Clover, SC (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Laborers: $20/hr | Riggers: $35/hr | Local CDL Drivers: $1,200/week
Local work with clear pay listed up front. If you want steady hours and like working with trucks, rigging, or general labor, this is a strong, no-nonsense option. Call 704-214-2732 to apply.
Heavy Equipment Mechanic
- Employer: Carolina Traffic Devices
- Location: Clover, SC (regional travel to job sites)
- Type: Full-time (mechanic role)
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll inspect, service, and repair heavy-duty construction equipment out in the field. Good fit if you’ve got diesel or heavy equipment experience and like working independently while still being part of a tight team.
Equipment Technician
- Employer: Carolina Traffic Devices
- Location: Clover, SC (travel in company vehicles)
- Type: Full-time, hourly, non-exempt
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on role keeping solar and electronic traffic control gear running—message boards, arrow boards, cameras, and more. Training is provided, so this is a nice entry point if you have basic mechanical/electrical skills and a valid driver’s license.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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