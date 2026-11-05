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Closter
🛒 Closter, NJ Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings Up to $30/hr
6 days ago
Closter’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery and local recreation spots adding staff. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Butcher – Full Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Closter, NJ
- Salary: $19.50–$30.20 per hour (experience-based)
- Type: Full-time
This role is all about skilled meat cutting, prepping and displaying beef, pork, poultry, and more while giving friendly, helpful service. Expect a fast pace, heavy lifting, cold temps, and strong benefits through Whole Foods Market’s “Whole Benefits” program.
Cashier / Customer Service Representative
- Employer: NOVOGOLF (Closter Golf Center)
- Location: Closter, NJ
- Salary: $16.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time (8–40 hours/week, in person)
Work at the driving range and mini golf, greeting guests, running the register, and keeping things tidy. Great if you enjoy being outdoors, walking the range to collect baskets, and want flexible shifts on weekdays and weekends.
Whole Body Order Writer (Body Care, Makeup, Vitamins, Nutrition) – Full Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Closter, NJ
- Salary: $19.50–$30.20 per hour (experience-based)
- Type: Full-time
This is a mix of customer service and behind-the-scenes work: ordering and stocking wellness products, building displays, and helping hit sales goals. Good fit if you like natural products, staying organized, and don’t mind lifting and being on your feet most of the day.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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