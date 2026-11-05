🛒 Closter, NJ Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings Up to $30/hr

Closter’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery and local recreation spots adding staff. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Closter, NJ

Salary: $19.50–$30.20 per hour (experience-based)

(experience-based) Type: Full-time

This role is all about skilled meat cutting, prepping and displaying beef, pork, poultry, and more while giving friendly, helpful service. Expect a fast pace, heavy lifting, cold temps, and strong benefits through Whole Foods Market’s “Whole Benefits” program.

Employer: NOVOGOLF (Closter Golf Center)

Location: Closter, NJ

Salary: $16.00 per hour

Type: Part-time (8–40 hours/week, in person)

Work at the driving range and mini golf, greeting guests, running the register, and keeping things tidy. Great if you enjoy being outdoors, walking the range to collect baskets, and want flexible shifts on weekdays and weekends.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Closter, NJ

Salary: $19.50–$30.20 per hour (experience-based)

(experience-based) Type: Full-time

This is a mix of customer service and behind-the-scenes work: ordering and stocking wellness products, building displays, and helping hit sales goals. Good fit if you like natural products, staying organized, and don’t mind lifting and being on your feet most of the day.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.