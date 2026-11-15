Sally Field attends the 53rd Primetime Emmy Awards. © 2001 Ramey Photo Agency / Jim Ruymen, newspix / Jim Ru / MEGA

Fifty years ago today, November 14, 1976, a television miniseries starring Sally Field premiered on NBC. At the time, fans knew Field primarily for her work in light-hearted shows such as Gidget and The Flying Nun. In Sybil, she played the character of Sybil Dorsett, a woman with dissociative identity disorder. She had to fight for the role, and Field has said that landing it changed everything.

The two-night television miniseries was inspired by the book Sybil by Flora Rheta Schriber, according to the Kentucky Historical Society.

In an interview with the Television Academy, Field noted that landing her role in Sybil became a “key turning point in my acting career.”

She told the Hollywood Reporter, “It was incredibly difficult to even get in the room” to audition. “Nobody wanted me there,” she recalled. Field even relayed that as she was waiting, she heard director Bob Rafelson yelling at casting director Dianne Crittenden over it, insisting his time was being wasted by letting Field audition.

Sally Field visits the press room at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Field explained that before having the opportunity to audition, she got to know Sybil and all of her alternate personalities as thoroughly as she could. “I knew them all so well; I knew them within myself,” she noted.

Going into the audition, Field acted as Sybil, even as she waited for her turn to read for the role. She didn’t make eye contact with anyone and was withdrawn, throwing herself entirely into the character.

She didn’t land the part with that initial audition, though. She said there was “a lot of testing and restesting,” and it wasn’t until she did a test with Joanne Woodward, who played Dr. Cornelia B. Wilbur, that she was officially given the role.

Sybil, whose real name was Shirley Ardell Mason, developed dissociative identity disorder after growing up with an abusive, mentally ill mother. She began working with Dr. Wilbur to work through integrating 16 distinct personalities.

Field went on to win her first Emmy Award for her work in Sybil, according to her bio on the Television Academy website. She has acted in dozens of projects and won numerous awards since doing Sybil, but her fight for that one role five decades ago remains a notable moment in her impressive career.

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