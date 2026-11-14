AFF/ML/Steven Bergman / MEGA

Suzanne Rogers celebrated 53 years on Days of our Lives this year, a career that earned her the first-ever Daytime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category in 1979, per IMDb. Rogers never expected to become a soap star, as her passion had been the stage. In fact, her early career brought her to New York and a legendary theater.

Rogers was only 17 years old when she landed an audition for the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes.

“My mom came on the train with me and she sat downstairs in the green room for five hours while I’m upstairs with 70 other girls,” she recalled on an episode of the podcast Soapy, hosted by fellow soap stars Greg Rikaart and Rebecca Budig. “When it was all finished, the leader…he said, ‘Your left leg is not as high as your right.'”

Rogers explained that she had torn a ligament a few months earlier and was told it needed to heal properly. After the comment about her leg, Rogers completed the audition process and wasn’t sure what would happen. She and her mother returned home to Virginia and didn’t hear anything for a few months. Just after graduating high school, Rogers got the news.

KH1 / WENN.com / MEGA

“I got a telegram to come to Radio City,” she said. “And that’s all it said. Come to Radio City Music Hall.”

When Rogers got there, she auditioned one more time and got the gig. By the time Rogers landed in Hollywood in the early 1970s, she was well-versed in New York City theater life and knew nothing about daytime television.

“I had never watched a soap,” she said in a 2025 interview with TV Insider. “I had done theater, which was nighttime, and matinees during the day, so I had never been home to watch a soap, and I didn’t know anything about the workings of a soap. All of a sudden, they signed me to a seven-year contract, and I went, ‘Whoa, OK.’ For the first time in my life, I wasn’t worried about a show opening and closing in a year or not getting a show at all.'”

In 2024, Rogers was inducted into the Daytime Emmys Gold Circle, and in 2026, Rogers’ Maggie is still going strong in Salem, as she rules the Kiriakis roost with an iron fist.

Read More From Closer Weekly