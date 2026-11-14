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Denise Richards is back on The Bold and the Beautiful scene this week as Shauna Fulton makes another appearance after her return to the soap this past summer. However, when Richards first made her daytime TV debut back in 2019, she admitted she was terrified.

Richards, who was known for Starship Troopers, Two and a Half Men, Blue Mountain State, 30 Rock, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, per IMDB, had never done a soap before when B&B came calling.

“I’ll never forget my very first day I had over 50 pages and all my scenes were back-to-back,” she said in an interview with PEOPLE. “I had a little bit of a panic moment of, ‘How am I going to do this?'”

Thankfully, Shauna had a best friend, whose portrayer became Richards’ savior. Rena Sofer, who played Shauna’s BFF, Quinn Fuller, gave Richards the pep talk she needed.

“She said, ‘I know it’s overwhelming. Don’t think of it as you have all of these pages. Think of it as one scene at a time,'” she said. “And so, I did, and somehow I was able to memorize all the pages.”

Richards played Shauna for three years, but never had a major storyline of her own. Her main purpose was to be a confidante for Quinn and her daughter, Flo (Katrina Bowden), Wyatt’s high school girlfriend. Fans also learned she’d had a long-ago affair with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Wyatt’s dad.

In May, Richards returned to Los Angeles with Darin Brooks‘ Wyatt. So far, she has only been featured a handful of times. This week, expect to see her on the November 17 and 18 episodes, according to Soap Hub. Currently, Shauna is Logan’s new jewelry designer, so will we see her new creations? Tune in to find out.

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