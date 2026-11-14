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General Hospital’sCameron Mathison re-entered the dating world in 2024 after splitting from his wife, Vanessa, after 22 years of marriage. The actor has found love again with model and podcast host Taelyr Robinson, but admitted he was a bit daunted by dating apps when he first returned to single life after nearly two decades.

In April of this year, Mathison opened up about dating life after divorce — and how the apps made him feel.

“In these almost three years of being single, I have been dating,” he said in an interview with US Weekly. “The whole app world is new to me. It’s a new world…I met a lot of amazing people… but at the same time, I hadn’t been ready for anything more serious.”

When discussing the current state of his love life on an episode of I Do, Part 2, Mathison once again described life on the dating apps, calling them “messy and odd and surreal.”

Disney/ABC

However, after meeting Robinson, Mathison, who came to soap fame as Ryan Lavery on All My Children, had to learn some new dating rules for the 21st century, including how to handle social media.

“I’m usually more private and, you know, she’s younger than I am,” Mathison said. “Instagram is a big deal and being Instagram official is a big deal, I think more so to younger generations.”

Mathison went “Instagram Official” with Robinson in August when she posted birthday wishes for the man who brings former Congressman Drew Cain to life.

“Happy birthday, my love! Another year of being great at literally everything”

Mathison returned the sentiments recently when he wished Robinson a happy birthday on October 29.

“Beautiful inside and out, and somehow even more so on the inside,” he wrote. “Happy birthday, beauty. The world’s lucky to have you. And I am too.”

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