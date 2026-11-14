Mirrorpix / MEGA; MEGA

King Charles III has no intention of passing the crown to successor Prince William anytime soon, a source tells Closer.

“He knows his son is eager to make his mark, but he’s actually trying to protect William,” spills the source. “He worries William doesn’t fully appreciate what he’d be getting himself into.”

Since the sovereign’s own coronation in 2023, he has received a devastating cancer diagnosis, stripped scandal-plagued brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his royal titles and home and dealt with never-ending drama from Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

The hits kept on coming this fall, with Princess Diana‘s brother Charles Spencer painting the king as shockingly cold-hearted in the book Swan Song and Markle’s father Thomas Markle being accused of possessing explicit images of children (a charge he previously denied).

“It’s one thing to have big ideas about how to run the monarchy,” continues the source. “It’s quite another when you’re the one who has to deal with every crisis that comes along, and right now it seems like there’s a new one every day.”

James Whatling / MEGA

As Closerreported in October, Charles, 78, saw his popularity dip to a new low among citizens — with only 58 percent of the public maintaining a positive view of the king — amid all the drama.

“He’s got so much he has to handle day-to-day. Charles is exhausted by it all,” the source admits. “But he says he can’t just walk away and hand the whole mess to William — he doesn’t feel that would be right.”

According to the source, the monarch also isn’t entirely confident his 44-year-old heir could keep his cool as the turmoil mounts.

“Charles does worry about how William would cope with this kind of pressure,” says the source. “William isn’t exactly known for his even-keeled temperament.”

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