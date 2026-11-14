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Michael Douglas may be choosy about his projects these days, but a source tells Closer he’d welcome the chance to team up with longtime buddy Danny DeVito again.

“Those two guys are closer than ever,” reveals the source. “So they both say they’d love to find a project to work on together.”

Pals for more than 60 years, Douglas, 82, and DeVito, 81, previously acted alongside one another in the 1984 hit Romancing the Stone, and its sequel The Jewel of the Nile, as well as The War of the Roses and Solitary Man.

Douglas also produced One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and The Rainmaker, both of which DeVito appeared in.

“Danny has been a big part of Michael’s life story,” adds the source. “They still make time for each other — and they get a kick out of how they’ve each managed to stay relevant in Hollywood until the end.”

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In October, the One Helluva Ride author admitted to Page Six that his career was no longer “the most important thing,” saying he preferred to spend his time golfing and traveling.

“He’s outright rejecting many acting opportunities at this point,” says Closer‘s source. “Michael will make exceptions for personal friends of his, though, and Danny is at the top of that list.”

Before becoming a Tinseltown success in his own right, the son of legendary actor Kirk Douglas even shared a tiny, one-bedroom apartment in New York City with DeVito (who turns 82 on Tuesday, November 17).

“He just was a special guy,” the Wall Street alum raved to AARP in July. “I was a little self-conscious in terms of being an early nepo baby, and he never treated me as a movie star’s son.”

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