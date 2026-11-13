Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Acclaimed actor Christopher Walken and his wife of 57 years, Georgianne Walken, were spotted in New York City at the Museum of Modern Art’s 2026 Annual Film Benefit. The couple walked the red carpet, enjoying a date night in the spotlight.

Based on the pics, the Walkens were okay with some low-key PDA, showing off their enduring affection for one another. After almost six decades of marriage, they still held hands and stood arm-in-arm for photo opps.

The Annie Hall star looked dashing in a classic black suit. But his wife may have outdone him, pairing a chic maroon-toned leather jacket (featuring gorgeously detailed cuffs) with black pants, a sleek turtleneck, and red-rimmed glasses.

This unexpected appearance together was a treat for fans of the duo. Walken and his former casting-director wife haven’t walked the red carpet in over two years. Their last public outing as a couple was at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival screening of the Oscar winner’s 1978 blockbuster The Deer Hunter.

The duo first met in 1966 while performing as dancers in a touring production of West Side Story and dated for three years before tying the knot. Walken opened up to The New York Times about his personal life in a 2022 interview, saying, “Every once in a while — certainly not often — I’ll be looking out the window, and I’ll think, I feel pretty good. My bills are paid, my wife is healthy, the weather’s nice. That’s really all I care about.”

Photo credit: MEGA

Walken echoed this sentiment in a 2025 interview with The Independent, explaining, “The facts of my life are that I’ve been married for over 50 years, I pay my bills, and I live in a house. I’m a very normal person.”

While the actor doesn’t talk often about his marriage, he did speak to The Guardian (in 2013) about the couple’s decision not to have children, saying, “I’m sure many of the kids I knew as a child would have continued in show business, but they had kids of their own, had to do something dependable. I didn’t, so I could get by even in periods of unemployment.”

He continued, “I do like to work as much as I can because I don’t have children; I don’t have hobbies; I don’t do anything else. And I’m glad I don’t have children. I have two brothers, and they have plenty of children. They come to my house, and I am always very glad when they leave. I have a wife…And I have some cats, but I can open the door, and they go out, so it’s quite nice.”

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