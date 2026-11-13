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Ashley Judd is shedding new light on late mother Naomi Judd‘s political and personal stances.

During the Thursday, November 12, episode of the A Table Prepared podcast, the actress, 58, opened up about some of the differences she encountered growing up with her mother, Naomi, who died by suicide in 2022 at age 76.

“Mom threatened to stop paying my tuition at the University of Kentucky cause she didn’t like what I was learning, and she didn’t like I had a lesbian theologian professor that was taking me through Hebrew scripture,” Ashley told pastor Dan Scott on the podcast episode.

The Star Trek alum — who is a member of the Democratic party — also discussed Naomi’s political views, even though her late mother didn’t open up about her stances when she was alive.

“Mom was afraid of disapproval and retaliation from the country music community if she didn’t hold a certain political line that became a part of the public narrative of that genre of music,” Ashley explained. “But in the home, and especially with me…she could share all kinds of political and social views that would surprise people.”

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Ashley said she’s “debated” whether or not to discuss her mother’s views “posthumously and attribute it to her,” but explained: “I’m still in a relationship with my mother, so I’ve asked her these things.”

In one instance, Ashley said that her mother was going to have a “small surgical procedure” at Williamson Medical Center, where she had “been a nurse in the ’80s.”

Before the surgery, Ashley claimed that her mother wrote the word “Trump” on the inside of her leg before the surgery “right before the second election” in which President Donald Trump ran.

“She wrote it in her Sharpie that she signed autographs in, and she wrote the word Trump on her inner thigh,” Ashley said, adding that they “talked about this a lot.”

“I won’t quote what she said back to me,” Ashley said, “but we differed in that. And that’s when I chose to let it go.”

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