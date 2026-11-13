Ryan Seacrest hosts 'Wheel of Fortune' with Vanna White. ABC

Ryan Seacrest recently opened up about an experience that was totally new to him, and his story prompted some big chuckles.

During an episode of the SiriusXM show On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the Wheel of Fortune and American Idol host revealed he’d gotten a spray tan for the first time. As he shared his experience, his cohosts had a bit of fun with him over it all.

Seacrest excitedly told his cohosts, Tanya Rad and Sisanie Villaclara, along with listeners, “My debut spray tanning was last night. Never done it before.” He then asked if his cohosts could notice a difference.

They asked him what level of spray tan he did, and he said he chose level two. Villaclara pointed out she’d told him to start with a three. Seacrest admitted he was nervous to do too much the first time.

He asked, “So I did it, but you can’t tell?” Both of Seacrest’s cohosts admitted they couldn’t tell a difference, and another voice off camera added, “You look exactly the same.”

It was quickly discovered that there were a few reasons that nobody could tell a difference, aside from Seacrest chosing a low level to start with.

Ryan Seacrest hosts 'Wheel of Fortune' with Vanna White. ABC

As Rad and Villaclara peppered him with questions, Seacrest said he didn’t tan his face. He emphatically questioned, “You do your face? Why would I do my face?”

Seacrest expressed surprise that Villaclara does spray-tan her face, noting he didn’t want “that stuff” on his face, causing a “zit.”

The ladies also pointed out he was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, so without tanning his face, there really wasn’t a way for anybody to notice a difference.

Then, Rad asked if he waited “the full six hours” and paused, giving a confused Seacrest an opportunity to ask, “To do what?”

The ladies pointed out that he was supposed to wait several hours to shower after getting the spray tan, which he didn’t realize. Rad chuckled as she said he’d essentially washed it all off before the color could take hold.

A video clip of the conversation was shared on the show’s Instagram page, and the comment section was filled with notes from fans who got a chuckle out of it all.

One follower advised, “Level 3 don’t wash it off for 24 hours and always do the face!”

Another wrote, “Poor Ryan, he needed instructions before and after.” The fan added some cry-laughing emojis to signal how comical they found it all.

Someone else declared, “Aww, you don’t need it. You look great anyway.”

Seacrest didn’t make any commitments regarding whether or not he’d try getting a spray tan again. Even if nobody could tell he’d gotten it done this first time, the story itself gave everybody some good chuckles.

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