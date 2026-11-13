Credit: Judy Eddy / WENN.com/MEGA

General Hospital and One Life to Live alum Bree Williamson recently revealed a heartbreaking tragedy. The soap star’s husband, BoJack Horsman animator Michael John Roberts, died suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 48-year-old died after a brief battle with glioblastoma. Roberts had a long career in adult animation. In 2017, he helmed Netflix’s F Is for Family, and in 2018 he was the supervising director of TBS’s Final Space. He later directed Apple TV’s Strange Planet.

Roberts’ family praised the animator/director in his obituary: “Michael saw the world a little differently. A gifted artist with an extraordinary talent, he could find something worth exploring in what others might overlook. His creativity was not limited to what he put on paper; it shaped the way he thought, questioned, and understood the world around him.”

The statement continued, “Above all, Michael cherished the family he had built. His wife, Bree (Williamson), was his beloved partner and the person he was so proud to have beside him. He treasured their shared journey, their everyday moments, and the simple privilege of walking through the world together.”

Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com/MEGA

Williamson and Roberts married in September of 2008 in the courtyard of their New York City apartment, per Soaps.com. The couple welcomed their son, McGreggor Edward Roberts, two years later, on September 10, 2010.

In their loving tribute, Roberts’ family wrote, “His son, McGreggor, was a source of immense pride. Michael wanted nothing but the best for him, and saw in the young man he was becoming, possibilities greater than he could have ever imagined for himself. He was already deeply proud of the life his son was building, and eager for all that lay ahead of him.”

On Thursday, Williamson shared an emotional Instagram post, writing, “Thank you to everyone that has reached out. We are heartbroken and taking some time.”

Glioblastoma is an aggressive brain cancer that accounts for 14% of primary brain tumors, according to the American Brain Tumor Association.

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