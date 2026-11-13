NBC

A familiar face from one of the biggest television shows of the 1980s looks nearly unrecognizable now.

Michael Talbott, who played Detective Stanley Switek on the hit 1980s crime drama Miami Vice, made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 10, nearly four decades after his time on the popular NBC series.

While out, Talbott, 71, sported a full head of white hair, a neatly trimmed white beard and glasses. He wore a black Hawaiian shirt covered in colorful tropical flowers and green palm leaves, paired with dark pants.

The actor became a familiar face to television audiences when he joined Miami Vice in 1984, alongside Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas.

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The series followed undercover detectives investigating crime in Miami and became one of the most recognizable television shows of the 1980s.

Talbott appeared on the show through 1989, working alongside a cast that also included Edward James Olmos, Saundra Santiago and Olivia Brown.

Before finding fame on Miami Vice, Talbott had already built an acting career with appearances in several popular movies and television series.

NBC

His film credits included First Blood alongside Sylvester Stallone, Carrie, Used Cars and Any Which Way You Can. He also appeared on M*A*S*H, Sanford and Son, The Jeffersons and Eight Is Enough.

His recent outing came as Hollywood prepared to bring Miami Vice back to theaters.

Austin Butler is set to play Detective James “Sonny” Crockett, the character originally portrayed by Johnson, while Michael B. Jordan will take on the role of Ricardo Tubbs, previously played by Thomas, Deadline reported.

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The new film, titled Miami Vice ’85, is directed by Joseph Kosinski and is scheduled to arrive in theaters in 2028.

The original series ran for five seasons, ending in 1990, and previously inspired a 2006 movie starring Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx.

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