Christopher Meloni reunited with Mariska Hargitay on 'Law and Order: SVU.' NBC

During the 600th episode of Law & Order: SVU, which aired on Thursday, November 12, the writers gave viewers a lot to talk about. Christopher Meloni was back alongside Mariska Hargitay, and the episode’s ending caused a stir.

Longtime Law & Order: SVU fans know that Meloni’s Detective Elliot Stabler and Hargitay’s Detective Olivia Benson share an intense personal dynamic. They worked well together professionally for years while Stabler worked alongside Benson, but it was the personal chemistry between them that has kept fans hanging on for years.

During the last scene of the 600th episode, which was titled “Obedience,” Stabler asked Benson to go to Arizona with him. After a quiet, heavy moment, Benson declined the invitation. At more than one point during the last scene, Benson and Stabler teased fans with near kisses, and everybody had a lot to say about it online.

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni attend the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. NBC

On X, formerly Twitter, one fan wrote, “me and olivia are gonna fight actually, that’s literally the best elliot stabler has ever looked and she still didn’t fold at ‘come with me.'”

Another viewer tweeted, “No kiss. Elliot leaves again. Olivia cannot find the courage to say, ‘I love you; I want us to be together.’ The only positive is that he remembered Olivia also has Noah.”

Someone else suggested, “[People] are frustrated after #SVU600 not just [because] the show refuses to go where its characters are leading them or [because] almost three decades of chemistry got squandered, but also [because] good writing should allow protagonists growth.”

An additional viewer suggested that Benson and Stabler are “never gonna get their happy ending cuz why did this feel like a door was closing?”

Quite a few fans of Law & Order: SVU noted their displeasure that it felt as if Stabler was “thrown under the bus” in that final scene. Some suggested that the growth the character previously demonstrated, particularly through the run of the spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime, seemed to be completely disregarded.

On Reddit, one viewer wrote, “I am so raging mad right now. Its so bad! It really wrecks my brain how nothing makes sense – the timeline, the character history, behaviour of Benson and Stabler. I can’t believe wtf I watched.”

That type of reaction was not rare. Someone else added, “I am as angry as you are. I feel betrayed, and I feel like [they] trashed the relationship and characters that made this show great. I feel like the fans are owed an apology!”

Unfortunately, this is all Benson and Stabler fans will get for now. Many Law & Order: SVU viewers suspect that toward the end of the series, whenever that time comes, the two detectives will finally give into the romantic chemistry that’s been sizzling all these years. However, that time may come too late for some of the fans left deeply disappointed by the teases incorporated into the 600th episode.

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