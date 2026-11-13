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Ron Howard was only six years old when he rose to fame in Hollywood as Opie Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show, a role he played for eight years, from 1960 to 1968, per IMDb. Now, Howard is a grandfather who enjoys all the perks of the role.

After a lifetime working in television and movies, most notably as Richie Cunningham on Happy Days, Howard is happy to have settled into grandparent life. He and his wife, Cheryl Howard, have four adult children and six grandchildren to dote on. Although family members live all over the country, the Howards host the clan each year, and Howard is happy that they barely have to do any work.

“We’re spread out a bit this year out of necessity,” Howard explained to People. “But everybody’s made a real point that, come hell or high water, the family’s showing up at our house at Christmas, which makes our day. What’s fantastic is we don’t have to really do that much anymore. We don’t have to plan it, prep it.”

The family is so big that everything just falls into place, which makes the holidays more relaxing at this point in Howard’s life.

“Everybody just shows up, and it happens,” he said. “So, I guess that’s one of the nice things about shifting over into the grandparents’ role.”

The Howards, who were high school sweethearts, have been married a whopping 51 years. In a 2019 People interview, Howard shared the secret to marriage longevity and wedded bliss.

“There’s no tactic other than communication is really important,” the actor/director said. “You have to learn to communicate and have difficult conversations in constructive ways. Beyond that, there’s an element of luck because people either grow together or they don’t and I don’t think you can force that

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