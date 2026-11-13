Photo credit: mpi099/MediaPunch / MEGA

Eve Plumb is best-known for her iconic role as middle sister Jan Brady in the classic sitcom The Brady Bunch. While she hasn’t completely stepped away from Hollywood, the actress isn’t exactly in the spotlight. That is, until she recently made a rare appearance on the red carpet.

Plumb was spotted in New York City at the Nov. 11 premiere of Focker-In-Law, per People. The 68-year-old dressed to impress in a sophisticated red pantsuit, white button-down blouse, and stunning statement necklace.

Photo credit: Image Press Agency/MEGA

Of course, Plumb wasn’t the only celeb who turned up at the film’s world premiere. Robert De Niro, 83, walked the red carpet with girlfriend Tiffany Chen along with Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor, Owen Wilson, Tyler Cameron, Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key, Rosanna Arquette, and Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande, who stunned in a gorgeously glam floor-length, shoulder-bearing gown while cuddling up to new beau Ricky Alvarez.

Photo credit: Image Press Agency/MEGA

The Brady Bunch ended in 1974. And while the role of Jan put Plumb on the map, the actress continued to pop up periodically as a guest star in TV series including Wonder Woman, Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, One Day at a Time, Murder, She Wrote, That ’70s Show, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Blue Bloods, and soap opera Days of Our Lives.

In addition to acting, Plumb now works as a voice-over artist and painter. She shared, via her website, “Painting is a creative outlet for me when I’m not acting. It gives me a feeling of control over my creative life. An actor has to wait for projects to come along, but I can paint any time of the day.”

She continued, discussing her artistic process, “I sometimes describe my art as ‘spontaneous still life.’ Whenever I see a likely subject, everything stops, and I take photographs. This holds the moment in time until I can paint it.”

Even though the actress/artist still attends the occasional movie premiere, she no longer calls Los Angeles home. Plumb now lives and paints in New York City.

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