‘M*A*S*H’ Cast Had an Unusual Rule About What They Wouldn’t Eat on Fridays

Photo credit: Arroyo-OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The classic wartime comedy series M*A*S*H was set in the fictional 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital in South Korea. But in real life, the cast and crew filmed the show at the 20th Century Fox lot in Los Angeles from 1972 to 1983.

Years after filming wrapped, behind-the-scenes M*A*S*H insider and assistant to executive producer Burt Metcalfe and co-creator/producer Gene Reynolds, Karen Lieberman, gave the M*A*S*H Matters podcast a scoop on a somewhat unusual rule the cast followed.

While sharing her thoughts on filming at 20th Century Fox, Lieberman dished on the one food everyone avoided in the studio’s commissary on Fridays. “You never, ever had tuna on Friday. Because all the fish that was left over from all the rest of the week they made tuna out of. And you never, ever ate tuna on Fridays,” she revealed.

Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Of course, M*A*S*H’s cast weren’t the only ones to use the commissary. Lieberman also talked candidly about other celebs who dined at the studio’s eatery.

“Somebody like Paul Newman or Rock Hudson walks in, and those two especially, they didn’t assume that I knew who they were. Paul Newman came in; he was doing a movie at Universal, some kind of racing movie. He came up to me, and he said, ‘Hi. I’m Paul Newman, and I’m here to meet whoever it was.’ He didn’t assume that I knew who he was. Rock Hudson was the same way. He didn’t assume that I would know who he was,” explained Lieberman.

So how did the assistant to M*A*S*H’s producers get to know so much about the 20th Century Fox commissary? As it turns out, Lieberman also worked there. “I was the junior hostess in the commissary for a while…They needed someone to go to the commissary two hours a day. And I volunteered. They thought they were giving me like a punishment. I loved every minute of it.”

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