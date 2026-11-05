‘General Hospital’s’ Alexa Havins Would Love to Share the Screen With Her Husband Again

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General Hospital’sAlexa Havins (Lulu Spencer) and her husband, Justin Bruening, recently made headlines when Bruening shared some Instagram snaps of himself at the GH studio. That got fans talking and wondering if Bruening would be joining the soap’s cast sometime soon.

In an interview with Swoon, Havins cleared some things up, while not confirming or denying any casting rumors.

“There’s always talk about him: ‘Is he going to come [on the show]?’ That would be amazing since we started [on a soap],” she said. “Why not? He would definitely come in and play.”

That answer sounds like we might see Bruening on GH one day, but nothing has been confirmed. However, last year Bruening himself told Swoon that he would be open to a stint on the last remaining ABC soap.

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“It’d be fun,” he said. “I love working with my wife, so it’d be fun to pop on. We had a joke that I want to start showing up in just the background as just a random barista.”

Havins and Bruening met on the set of All My Children, where he played Jamie Martin and she played Babe Carey, and have been married for more than 20 years. The couple has four children, whom Havins said Bruening was watching when she attended the Daytime Emmys solo last week.

If Bruening were to become a member of the GH cast, he could reunite with his former All My Children on-screen dad, Michael E. Knight. The actor famously played Tad ‘The Cad’ Martin on and off on AMC from 1983 until the soap was cancelled in 2011, per IMDb. Bruening even included a photo of Knight as part of his set visit post last week.

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