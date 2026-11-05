‘Days of our Lives’ Alum Jen Lilley Celebrates Her Own ‘Christmas Miracle’

Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Days of our Lives and Hallmark star Jen Lilley is giving back again, thanks to the return of her Christmas Is Not Cancelled toy drive that began again on November 1 after a two-year hiatus.

Lilley conceived the idea of Christmas Is Not Cancelled during the COVID pandemic in 2020 when she was joking with a friend that Christmas had better not be cancelled like so many other things had that year, according to People. Lilley then teamed up with Toys for Tots to distribute toys to children in need across the country.

“What I never expected was how much it would mean, not just to the recipients, but to the people giving,” Lilley told People. “So many of us felt like what we had to offer wasn’t enough to make a difference, but it was. Sure, most people couldn’t give $1,000, but a lot of people could give $15 for a book. But they didn’t just give a book! They joined thousands of strangers from all across the country, and together, those books and toys added up to more than 10,000 presents.”

Tony DiMaio/MEGA

The program grew in the subsequent years, and by 2023, Lilley’s toy drive was distributing more than 25,000 toys and books to children in need. With the relaunch of Christmas Is Not Cancelled this year, Lilley said she hopes to get 20,000 toys into little hands this holiday season.

“I honestly haven’t stopped smiling. Bringing Christmas Is Not Cancelled back feels like my own Christmas miracle,” Lilley, a mother of four young children all under the age of 10, said. “Our supporters never stopped asking about it, and I can’t wait to make Christmas happen for children with them again.”

Lilley, who played Theresa Donovan on and off on Days of our Lives from 2013 to 2023, per IMDb, is running the Christmas Is Not Cancelled toy drive until December 13. You can even win prizes with your donations and purchases, according to the Christmas Is Not Cancelled official website.

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