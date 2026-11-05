A Forgotten ‘Hill Street Blues’ Spinoff Premiered 39 Years Ago Today

Dennis Franz attends an event for the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2006. JC1 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Before Dennis Franz became Detective Andy Sipowicz on NYPD Blue, he starred in a short-lived comedy that many of his fans might not even remember. The series, Beverly Hills Buntz, premiered 39 years ago today, November 5. Franz starred as Norman Buntz, the same character he’d played on Hill Street Blues.

According to IMDb, Beverly Hills Buntz aired from November 1987 until April 1988. Although the network ordered 13 episodes of the series, only the first nine of them aired before the show was canceled.

The premise of Beverly Hills Buntz was that Franz’s character from Hill Street Blues, Norman Buntz, moved from New York to Beverly Hills to start a business as a private investigator.

Fellow Hill Street Blues cast member “Sid the Snitch,” played by Peter Jurasik, joined him in California, where they struggled to acclimate to life in Beverly Hills.

In 1988, Franz described his character as “a human mutt. He’s a lot of contradictions, very unpredictable, not a self-serving person at all,” shared the Chicago Tribune.

The character did not dress with any sense of style, and that was one thing Franz pushed against. He admitted, “I had expected tasteful clothes — some nice grays, maybe — and I go to the Hill Street wardrobe department and see all the polyester and ugly ties staring at me.”

He felt that his character was being styled as “a fool” but later admitted, “I think they made the right decision.”

Dana Wheeler-Nicholson attends the Texas Film Hall of Fame Awards in 2013. AW3 / WENN.com / MEGA

A few fans of Franz and his work on Hill Street Blues and NYPD Blue left comments on IMDb with their thoughts on the series.

One person declared, “While it’s not unwatchable, it’s far from great.” That commenter added, “Franz still brings the best out of what he was given, but he can’t work miracles.”

Someone else suggested that the show was set up to be “a comedy first and a cop show second, which didn’t work at all.”

That person also noted that people tuned in to see the Buntz they saw on Hill Street Blues, which wasn’t what viewers of the spinoff got. “The producers blew it by trying to turn them into The Two Stooges. The show deservedly sank without much of a trace,” the comment continued.

In addition to Franz and Jurasik, Beverly Hills Buntz starred Dana Wheeler-Nicholson as Rebecca Griswold.

Wheeler-Nicholson has had roles in dozens of projects, including a 14-episode run as Ilene Pringle on All My Children, shares her IMDb page. Fans may also recognize her from her time on Friday Night Lights, where she played Angela Collette, Tyra’s mother.

A few years after Beverly Hills Buntz came and went, Franz debuted as Sipowicz on NYPD Blue. After his long run on that series ended, he stepped back from acting and has been happily leading a quiet, private life ever since.

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