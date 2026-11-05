Morgan Fairchild, 76, Joins Growing List of Stars Launching Adult Subscription Accounts

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Morgan Fairchild is embracing a new opportunity at age 76, joining a growing list of veteran Hollywood actresses who are exploring adult subscription services as a way to connect with fans.

Fairchild confirmed that she plans to launch an account on an adult subscription platform, where users pay to access exclusive content from creators, according to a report TMZ published on Thursday, November 5.

The Search for Tomorrow actress is partnering with Creators Inc., the outlet reported.

Fairchild is no stranger to reinventing herself after decades in Hollywood, with roles on Dallas, Falcon Crest and General Hospital.

As Closer previously reported, Fairchild opened up about a frightening experience from her younger years during a July episode of the 2 [Expletive] From Texas podcast, which she hosts with her sister Cathryn Hartt.

The actress recalled being abducted by two men in New York City and using humor to convince them to release her on the podcast, shared via Instagram.

“And, I’m so shy, but by God, inside there’s a spine of steel. I was damned if I was going to let these guys see how scared I was,” she said on the podcast.

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An insider previously told Closer that Fairchild continues to prioritize her health and fitness, exercising daily with a personal trainer and following a low-carb diet.

Fairchild is also in good company when it comes to joining an adult subscription service in her golden years: Knots Landing actress Donna Mills, 85, has found financial success on a subscription platform.

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Mills revealed during an August appearance on the Creators Inc. podcast that she had earned “many six figures” through her subscription content.

Unlike what some people might expect from an adult subscription service, Mills has focused on everyday activities, including drinking coffee and exercising on her Peloton.

While Fairchild has yet to disclose her own content plans, Mills’ success demonstrates how veteran television stars can connect with fans through subscription platforms long after their most famous roles.

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